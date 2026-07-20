Youth Uprising: India's Cockroach Janta Party Movement Challenges Modi
The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-led movement in India, protests against the Modi government over examination paper leaks. With thousands rallying in Delhi, the movement seeks the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighting frustrations over corruption in education and high youth unemployment.
- Country:
- India
The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-led movement in India, is making headlines as its leaders engage in talks with a senior federal minister over widespread examination paper leaks. Despite police bans, thousands of supporters converged in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The movement, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has garnered massive social media support, urging action against 'corruption' in the education system. Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation after a hunger strike has only intensified the protests.
As the protests rage on, government offices near the protest area were shut down, and the capital saw increased police presence. The movement, triggered by leaks affecting over two million students, underscores the broader discontent among young Indians with government failures.
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