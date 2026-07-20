Ukraine's Bold Move: Striking at the Heart of Russian Logistics

Ukraine has targeted Russian logistics, including an oil depot, in the Moscow region, over 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized this action as a rightful response to Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, highlighting the ongoing tensions and military engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 13:35 IST
Ukraine's Bold Move: Striking at the Heart of Russian Logistics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant military maneuver, Ukraine has successfully targeted Russian logistics infrastructure, including an oil depot, located in the Moscow region, marking a shift in the conflict dynamics.

This strategic strike, positioned more than 400 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border, underscores Ukraine's capacity to extend its reach into the heart of Russian-touched territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy defended the move, stating it as a justified retaliation for Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and communities, which have been subjected to intense military operations.

TRENDING

1
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
2
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
3
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
4
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

More Firms, Deeper Poverty? Rethinking the SME Growth Model

A Double Epidemic Is Taking Shape: Malaria Persists, Dengue Expands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026