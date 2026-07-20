Ukraine's Bold Move: Striking at the Heart of Russian Logistics

In a significant military maneuver, Ukraine has successfully targeted Russian logistics infrastructure, including an oil depot, located in the Moscow region, marking a shift in the conflict dynamics.

This strategic strike, positioned more than 400 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border, underscores Ukraine's capacity to extend its reach into the heart of Russian-touched territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy defended the move, stating it as a justified retaliation for Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and communities, which have been subjected to intense military operations.