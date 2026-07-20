Ukraine's Bold Move: Striking at the Heart of Russian Logistics
Ukraine has targeted Russian logistics, including an oil depot, in the Moscow region, over 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized this action as a rightful response to Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, highlighting the ongoing tensions and military engagements.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant military maneuver, Ukraine has successfully targeted Russian logistics infrastructure, including an oil depot, located in the Moscow region, marking a shift in the conflict dynamics.
This strategic strike, positioned more than 400 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border, underscores Ukraine's capacity to extend its reach into the heart of Russian-touched territories.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy defended the move, stating it as a justified retaliation for Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and communities, which have been subjected to intense military operations.