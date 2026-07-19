Boeing's Strategic Flight: Boosting Production and Engineering Expertise

Boeing is intensifying efforts to boost its aircraft production, prioritizing this over new order announcements, according to Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope. Speaking ahead of the Farnborough Airshow, Pope emphasized listening to customer and supplier challenges as core to Boeing's strategy.

The planemaker's recovery hinges on increasing output of jets like the 737 MAX and widebody 787, crucial for reducing its $26 billion net debt and staying competitive with Airbus. Boeing recently got regulator approval to increase 737 MAX production rates, aiming for continued growth post-approval.

Looking futureward, Boeing is preparing to compete with Airbus in developing new narrowbody aircraft anticipated around 2030. This involves financial readiness, engineering expertise, and technology development to launch efficient new models. Pope underscored ongoing engineering efforts toward certification of the latest aircraft variants, which will eventually pivot to focus on new model development.