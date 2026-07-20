Tensions in Strait of Hormuz Lead to Reduced Shipping Traffic

Amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, the number of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz dropped significantly over the weekend. Recent attacks have disrupted traffic with only four vessels crossing on Sunday. The strategic strait, crucial for global oil trade, witnessed a marked decline in transit activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 05:08 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 05:08 IST
Tensions in Strait of Hormuz Lead to Reduced Shipping Traffic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Strait of Hormuz witnessed a significant decline in shipping traffic over the weekend as tensions escalated between the United States and Iran. According to shipping data from LSEG, only four vessels crossed the crucial waterway on Sunday, compared to eight on the previous day.

This reduction comes amid intensified military actions in the Middle East, with the U.S. reporting its eighth consecutive night of attacks against Iranian targets. Allied nations Kuwait and Bahrain have also noted increased aggression from Iran, adding to the unrest in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital channel that usually handles one-fifth of the global oil trade. The current situation has resulted in limited passage for oil tankers, with no liquefied natural gas carriers making the transit since Thursday. The strait remains a critical focal point amid these geopolitical tensions.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
2
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
3
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom
4
Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026