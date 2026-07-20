Tensions in Strait of Hormuz Lead to Reduced Shipping Traffic

The Strait of Hormuz witnessed a significant decline in shipping traffic over the weekend as tensions escalated between the United States and Iran. According to shipping data from LSEG, only four vessels crossed the crucial waterway on Sunday, compared to eight on the previous day.

This reduction comes amid intensified military actions in the Middle East, with the U.S. reporting its eighth consecutive night of attacks against Iranian targets. Allied nations Kuwait and Bahrain have also noted increased aggression from Iran, adding to the unrest in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital channel that usually handles one-fifth of the global oil trade. The current situation has resulted in limited passage for oil tankers, with no liquefied natural gas carriers making the transit since Thursday. The strait remains a critical focal point amid these geopolitical tensions.