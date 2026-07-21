Messi Reflects on Heartache and Triumph After World Cup Final Loss

Lionel Messi has opened up about the 'immense' pain felt after Argentina's defeat by Spain in the World Cup final. In a hard-fought match in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Spain emerged victorious with a 1-0 win, thanks to Ferran Torres' decisive goal during extra time.

This result dashed Argentina's hopes of becoming the first men's team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup. Despite the loss, Messi took to social media to reflect on the journey, expressing gratitude for the support they received and the perseverance of his teammates.

At 39, Messi remains a pivotal figure, making his third World Cup final appearance, a feat matched only by Brazil's Cafu. As an eight-times Ballon d'Or winner, he reiterated a sentiment of national unity and pride in Argentina's status as a footballing powerhouse.