Notah Begay III: Championing Native American Youth Through Golf

Notah Begay III, a four-time PGA Tour winner, has been honored as the 2026 Payne Stewart Award recipient. The award celebrates those who reflect Stewart's values of character, charity, and sportsmanship.

In a statement, Begay expressed the significance of the recognition, highlighting golf's role in his mission to uplift Native American communities. "To be associated with Stewart's legacy is truly special," he noted.

Begay, now a Golf Channel analyst, founded the NB3 Foundation in 2005 to mentor Native American youth and improve access to golf. He credits his career for providing the platform to inspire and impact young lives positively.