Notah Begay III: Championing Native American Youth Through Golf

Notah Begay III, a celebrated PGA Tour winner and advocate for Native American youth, has been named the 2026 recipient of the prestigious Payne Stewart Award. Through his NB3 Foundation, Begay empowers Native American communities by promoting health and development, exemplifying values of character, charity, and sportsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 00:48 IST
Notah Begay III: Championing Native American Youth Through Golf
  • Country:
  • United States

Notah Begay III, a four-time PGA Tour winner, has been honored as the 2026 Payne Stewart Award recipient. The award celebrates those who reflect Stewart's values of character, charity, and sportsmanship.

In a statement, Begay expressed the significance of the recognition, highlighting golf's role in his mission to uplift Native American communities. "To be associated with Stewart's legacy is truly special," he noted.

Begay, now a Golf Channel analyst, founded the NB3 Foundation in 2005 to mentor Native American youth and improve access to golf. He credits his career for providing the platform to inspire and impact young lives positively.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Cuts Through the Skills-Gap Hype and Finds a Digital Weak Spot

Ghana’s Land Reform Paradox: Stronger Laws, Persistent Inequality

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026