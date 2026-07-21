Yemen's Oil Exports: A Path to Recovery

Rashad al-Alimi, leader of Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council, announced plans to restart oil exports on July 20. The Yemeni government, hindered by the Iran-supported Houthis controlling northern Yemen, aims for economic recovery. al-Alimi emphasized past governmental restraint despite Houthi attacks on critical oil facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 00:54 IST
Yemen's Oil Exports: A Path to Recovery
  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a significant move towards economic recovery, Rashad al-Alimi, the chief of Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council, announced the resumption of oil exports starting July 20.

This decision follows a prolonged period during which the internationally-recognized Yemeni government has been unable to export oil due to blockades by the Iran-backed Houthis, who control the northern regions of the country.

In a televised statement, al-Alimi highlighted the government's previous restraint in response to Houthi aggression targeting essential oil infrastructure, signifying a strategic shift in approach.

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