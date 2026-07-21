Yemen's Oil Exports: A Path to Recovery
Rashad al-Alimi, leader of Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council, announced plans to restart oil exports on July 20. The Yemeni government, hindered by the Iran-supported Houthis controlling northern Yemen, aims for economic recovery. al-Alimi emphasized past governmental restraint despite Houthi attacks on critical oil facilities.
- Country:
- Yemen
In a significant move towards economic recovery, Rashad al-Alimi, the chief of Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council, announced the resumption of oil exports starting July 20.
This decision follows a prolonged period during which the internationally-recognized Yemeni government has been unable to export oil due to blockades by the Iran-backed Houthis, who control the northern regions of the country.
In a televised statement, al-Alimi highlighted the government's previous restraint in response to Houthi aggression targeting essential oil infrastructure, signifying a strategic shift in approach.
ALSO READ
-
Tensions Rise: Coalition Vows Forceful Response to Houthi Threats
-
Saudi Arabia Denounces Houthi Naval Blockade Declaration
-
Red Sea Shipping Costs Surge Amid Houthi Blockade Threat
-
Houthis' Naval Blockade: Rising Tensions in Middle East Waters
-
Dollar Climbs Amid Middle East Tensions, Crude Oil Prices Waver