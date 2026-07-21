Yemen's Oil Exports: A Path to Recovery

In a significant move towards economic recovery, Rashad al-Alimi, the chief of Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council, announced the resumption of oil exports starting July 20.

This decision follows a prolonged period during which the internationally-recognized Yemeni government has been unable to export oil due to blockades by the Iran-backed Houthis, who control the northern regions of the country.

In a televised statement, al-Alimi highlighted the government's previous restraint in response to Houthi aggression targeting essential oil infrastructure, signifying a strategic shift in approach.