Blazing Fire Disrupts Coupang Logistics Centre in Seoul

A fire at Coupang's logistics centre in Incheon, South Korea, burned for more than 52 hours, leading to the evacuation of nearby businesses and factories due to potential collapse. The logistics centre contained flammable materials. Authorities will investigate the cause after the fire is extinguished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 08:48 IST
Blazing Fire Disrupts Coupang Logistics Centre in Seoul
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

A relentless fire raged through a Coupang logistics centre near Seoul for over two days, forcing the evacuation of nearby industrial facilities amid collapse fears.

The blaze began early Saturday in Incheon, consuming both the sixth and seventh floors and causing chaos as workers were hurriedly evacuated.

Flammable materials fueled the fire's intensity, prompting authorities to initiate a thorough investigation once it is fully extinguished.

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