U.S. Hits Canada with 50% Tariffs Amid Trade Tensions

The United States has announced a 50% tariff on a variety of Canadian products, citing discriminatory practices against U.S. goods. The tariffs target items including wine, hockey sticks, and cement. They are implemented under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, authorized by President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 02:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 02:46 IST
U.S. Hits Canada with 50% Tariffs Amid Trade Tensions
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  • United States

The United States has rolled out a significant tariff increase on a broad spectrum of Canadian goods, escalating cross-border trade tensions. The decision, sanctioned by U.S. President Donald Trump, stems from grievances over Canada's treatment of U.S. cars, alcohol, and dairy products.

These tariffs, pegged at 50%, affect numerous items, from wine to hockey sticks and cement. The move is rooted in Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, a rarely-invoked provision that permits high tariffs on imports from selected nations.

The White House asserts that the tariff imposition seeks to address what it perceives as unjust trade practices by Canada, aiming to level the playing field for American industries.

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