Burnham Reinstates Reynolds and Rayner in UK Government Shake-up

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has reinstated Jonathan Reynolds and Angela Rayner to key ministerial positions, according to a statement from his office on Monday. Reynolds returns as Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science, and Trade, while Rayner steps back into the housing minister role.

Jonathan Reynolds assumes a newly expanded role after previously losing his position as business minister to Peter Kyle during a reshuffle led by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This appointment signals Burnham's confidence in Reynolds' abilities to drive business and trade policies forward.

Angela Rayner's return follows her stepping down last year due to tax-related issues and a breach of the ministerial code. She has been cleared of any deliberate wrongdoing over her tax affairs, paving the way for her return to government.