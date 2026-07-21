Burnham Reinstates Reynolds and Rayner in UK Government Shake-up

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham reinstates Jonathan Reynolds as business minister and Angela Rayner as housing minister. Reynolds takes on a broader role after losing his previous position, while Rayner returns following resolution of her tax affairs and ministerial code breach under former leader Keir Starmer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 02:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 02:40 IST
Burnham Reinstates Reynolds and Rayner in UK Government Shake-up
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has reinstated Jonathan Reynolds and Angela Rayner to key ministerial positions, according to a statement from his office on Monday. Reynolds returns as Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science, and Trade, while Rayner steps back into the housing minister role.

Jonathan Reynolds assumes a newly expanded role after previously losing his position as business minister to Peter Kyle during a reshuffle led by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This appointment signals Burnham's confidence in Reynolds' abilities to drive business and trade policies forward.

Angela Rayner's return follows her stepping down last year due to tax-related issues and a breach of the ministerial code. She has been cleared of any deliberate wrongdoing over her tax affairs, paving the way for her return to government.

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