Meet Andy Burnham's New Cabinet: Key Appointments Unveiled

New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced his ministerial team. Key appointments include John Healey as Finance Minister, Ed Miliband as Foreign Minister, Shabana Mahmood as Interior Minister, Yvette Cooper as Health Minister, Jonathan Reynolds as Business Minister, and Angela Rayner as Housing Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 02:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 02:41 IST
Meet Andy Burnham's New Cabinet: Key Appointments Unveiled
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Monday, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham revealed the members of his ministerial team, solidifying key positions within his government.

John Healey takes over as Finance Minister, while Ed Miliband assumes the role of Foreign Minister, and Shabana Mahmood continues as Interior Minister.

In other appointments, Yvette Cooper becomes Health Minister, Jonathan Reynolds joins as Business Minister, and Angela Rayner steps in as Housing Minister.

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