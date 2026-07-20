India and Canada Forge Ahead with Comprehensive Economic Partnership Talks

In a significant move towards strengthening economic ties, India's Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran engaged in discussions with Canadian High Commissioner Christopher Cooter about the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The meeting, which was highlighted in a social media post by Canada in India, underscored a shared vision for unlocking economic opportunities, deepening trade relations, and propelling sustainable growth.

This bilateral dialogue comes on the heels of the third round of CEPA negotiations, concluded in Ottawa between July 6 and 10. Both countries reported positive progress on several negotiation fronts, reaffirming their commitment to finalize the agreement by 2026. The Department of Commerce, through social media, emphasized the collaborative progress made, underscoring the leaders' vision to solidify the agreement.

Negotiators delved into critical areas such as market access, trade in services, and sector cooperation, including vital minerals, clean technology, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. India views this agreement as a diversification of its trade partnerships while Canada positions India as a crucial partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy. Although specific agreements within the third negotiation round remain undisclosed, the momentum is evident ahead of high-level ministerial talks set for later this year. The prospective CEPA aims to bolster the nearly CAD $10 billion bilateral trade, establishing a robust framework for future economic cooperation.