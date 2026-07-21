Tense Waters: China's First Disclosed Naval Drill Near Japan's Okinotori

In a significant maritime development, a Chinese navy destroyer carried out live-fire drills southwest of Japan's remote Okinotori Island on early Sunday, as it operated alongside Russian naval ships. This move was observed by Japan's Joint Staff, highlighting an uneasy maritime narrative in the region.

According to the Joint Staff, Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force identified four vessels, including two guided-missile destroyers from China and a Russian Steregushchiy-class frigate. The exercise, occurring approximately 180 km southwest of Okinotori, was publicly disclosed by Japan, a first regarding such Chinese activities in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Japan’s Defense Ministry maintained that while these operations adhere to international laws, they raise the stakes in an ongoing regional security chess game. The tensions are further fueled by China and Russia’s increased naval presence around Japan, prompting heightened defensive measures by Tokyo.