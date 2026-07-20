Oil Prices Surge Amid Gulf Tensions, Testing AI Trade and Inflation Concerns

Oil and gas prices surged as Gulf tensions escalated, igniting fears of inflation and pressuring stocks amid a significant week for tech earnings and AI trades. Brent crude surpassed $90 a barrel, driven by ongoing US-Iran military actions affecting the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel.

In Europe, gas prices climbed while inflation concerns reemerged despite recent indicators suggesting otherwise in the US. Yields on US Treasuries rose, indicating potential Federal Reserve rate hikes, enticing fixed-income investments over equities.

Tech and chip stocks faced volatility, with investors absorbing news from Chinese AI firm Moonshot about a promising new model. Meanwhile, the UK saw political changes as Andy Burnham was poised to become the new prime minister, affecting the currency markets favorably for sterling.