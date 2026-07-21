IMF Clears $690 Million Funds for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
The IMF board completed a review of Ukraine's financing, granting it access to $690 million. This is part of an $8.1 billion loan to help Ukraine maintain economic stability and implement reforms amid Russian attacks. The IMF praised Ukraine's stability but noted delayed reforms and missed targets.
- Country:
- Ukraine
The International Monetary Fund's board has concluded its review of Ukraine's financial arrangement, granting the war-torn nation immediate access to approximately $690 million, as announced on Monday.
This release is part of Ukraine's $8.1 billion loan program from the IMF, with cumulative disbursements now around $2.2 billion. Ukraine faces the challenge of maintaining economic stability and pushing forward reforms in the face of intensified Russian offensives on its infrastructure.
Despite the ongoing conflict, Ukraine has maintained macroeconomic stability, although new challenges have emerged due to intensified attacks and the ongoing Middle East conflict. While Ukraine met several program targets, some reform benchmarks have faced delays. The IMF and Ukraine have agreed on a revised timeline for reforms and additional measures to maintain progress.