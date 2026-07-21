U.S. Military Concludes Strikes on Iran

The U.S. military declared the conclusion of its recent strategic operations against Iran late Monday, confirming the execution of targeted strikes on key Iranian military locations. These strikes focused on command centers, maritime capabilities, and sites for missile and drone launches, as well as air defense systems.

The announcement followed a post from the U.S. Central Command on social media channel X, highlighting the extensive scale and precision of the military's actions against Iranian threats.

The operations mark a significant step in addressing the ongoing challenges posed by Iran's military pursuits, sending a decisive message intended to mitigate future risks in the region.