South Korea's Ambitious Semiconductor Hub Faces Local Opposition
South Korea plans to build a semiconductor hub in the southwest, aiming for completion by 2030. The project, costing $540 billion, faces challenges from local opposition over energy infrastructure and water needs. Despite government efforts, local resistance remains strong, echoing past industrial projects’ difficulties.
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- South Korea
South Korea is aiming to establish a major semiconductor hub in its southwest region by 2030, with a projected investment of $540 billion. However, the ambitious project faces significant hurdles due to local opposition, primarily concerning the energy and water resources required for the development.
The planned Honam semiconductor industrial complex is a key initiative of President Lee Jae Myung. It aims to decentralize the benefits of the AI chip boom from the Seoul metropolitan area. Despite this vision, local residents express strong opposition to new infrastructure, including the potential construction of nuclear reactors and the extension of existing dams.
This resistance mirrors challenges in other parts of the country, where similar projects by companies like Samsung and SK Hynix have been delayed. The government, acknowledging these concerns, is exploring alternatives like small modular reactors and underground power lines, while promising ongoing dialogue with affected communities to address their grievances.