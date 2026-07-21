South Korea's Ambitious Semiconductor Hub Faces Local Opposition

South Korea is aiming to establish a major semiconductor hub in its southwest region by 2030, with a projected investment of $540 billion. However, the ambitious project faces significant hurdles due to local opposition, primarily concerning the energy and water resources required for the development.

The planned Honam semiconductor industrial complex is a key initiative of President Lee Jae Myung. It aims to decentralize the benefits of the AI chip boom from the Seoul metropolitan area. Despite this vision, local residents express strong opposition to new infrastructure, including the potential construction of nuclear reactors and the extension of existing dams.

This resistance mirrors challenges in other parts of the country, where similar projects by companies like Samsung and SK Hynix have been delayed. The government, acknowledging these concerns, is exploring alternatives like small modular reactors and underground power lines, while promising ongoing dialogue with affected communities to address their grievances.