FAA Nearing Certification of Boeing Jets: 737 MAX 7, MAX 10 'Closer Than Ever'

The Federal Aviation Administration is close to certifying Boeing's 737 MAX 7 and the larger MAX 10 planes. Deputy FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau indicated that the certification of these aircraft variants is imminently expected. The Boeing 777x certification will follow the approval of the MAX models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 14:40 IST
FAA Nearing Certification of Boeing Jets: 737 MAX 7, MAX 10 'Closer Than Ever'
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is on the brink of certifying Boeing's 737 MAX 7 and its larger counterpart, the MAX 10. The announcement came from Deputy FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau during an interview at the Farnborough Air Show.

Rocheleau noted that the MAX 7 is "literally around the corner" from receiving certification, with the MAX 10 following closely behind.

The anticipated certification of the Boeing 777x model is likely to occur after the approval of the MAX planes, with timing dependent on Boeing's delivery of necessary information to the FAA.

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