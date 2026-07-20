Currency Markets Steady Amid Middle East Tensions and UK Leadership Shift

The foreign exchange landscape showed little movement on Monday, with the dollar's performance stabilized amidst ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This stabilization comes as Andy Burnham prepares to succeed Keir Starmer as Britain's Prime Minister, causing a slight rise in the British pound.

Key economic observers are keen to see Burnham's pick for the UK's chancellor, a decision deemed crucial given the nation's complex fiscal landscape. Reports suggest the likelihood of a centrist appointment, which could influence market expectations.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures settled near $88.16 a barrel after fluctuating earlier in the day. On the U.S. front, Federal Reserve monetary policies continue under scrutiny as discussions around interest rate adjustments persist in light of inflationary pressures.