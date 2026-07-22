European Markets Stumble Amid Tech Sectors' Tumble and Middle East Tensions

On Wednesday, European shares experienced a downturn, primarily driven by declines in technology stocks. This cautious sentiment came ahead of anticipated U.S. tech earnings, amidst rising Middle East tensions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index recorded a 0.3% decrease, standing at 641.12 points by 0706 GMT. Investors are keenly observing earnings reports from Alphabet and Tesla, curious about the sustainability of the AI-related shares surge.

In response, tech stocks within the STOXX 600 fell 1.7%, with Soitec and Aixtron seeing notable decreases. Meanwhile, Brent crude saw an uptick as geopolitical threats from Yemen's Houthis impacted the oil supply from the Middle East. The energy sector rose by 0.4%, whereas Spain’s Santander saw declines despite profit gains. Significant growth was noted in Finland’s Hiab following strong order results.