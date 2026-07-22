Seoul Mayor Fined in Political Funds Scandal

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was fined 10 million won by a South Korean court for violating the Political Funds Act, relating to opinion polls before the 2021 mayoral by-election. Oh received polling services valued at 21 million won, funded by a supporter, and plans to appeal the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 13:47 IST
Seoul Mayor Fined in Political Funds Scandal
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A South Korean court has handed a 10 million won fine to Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon for his involvement in a political funds case concerning opinion polls conducted before the 2021 mayoral by-election.

The court determined that Oh had received polling services worth 21 million won and had a supporter pay for these, constituting a breach of the Political Funds Act. As part of the ruling, he must also forfeit the 21 million won.

With his appeal pending, Oh risks losing his office, as South Korean law dictates that elected officials must step down if fined over 1 million won or sentenced to jail. Currently serving his fifth term, Oh is a significant figure within the People Power Party and could face political repercussions amid a dominant Democratic Party landscape.

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