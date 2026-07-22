Seoul Mayor Fined in Political Funds Scandal

A South Korean court has handed a 10 million won fine to Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon for his involvement in a political funds case concerning opinion polls conducted before the 2021 mayoral by-election.

The court determined that Oh had received polling services worth 21 million won and had a supporter pay for these, constituting a breach of the Political Funds Act. As part of the ruling, he must also forfeit the 21 million won.

With his appeal pending, Oh risks losing his office, as South Korean law dictates that elected officials must step down if fined over 1 million won or sentenced to jail. Currently serving his fifth term, Oh is a significant figure within the People Power Party and could face political repercussions amid a dominant Democratic Party landscape.