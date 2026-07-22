South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Embarks on Multinational Diplomatic Tour

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to embark on a diplomatic tour across San Francisco, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Germany from July 24 to August 3, the presidential office announced on Wednesday.

During his visit, President Lee will participate in summits with the leaders of Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, and attend a high-profile AI summit in San Francisco, confirmed National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac during a press briefing. Key meetings with tech industry leaders, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, are scheduled.

In a strategic move to boost South Korea's trade and business presence in South America, the agenda includes negotiations on the South Korean-Mercosur trade accord and an upgraded free trade agreement with Chile. Lee's itinerary also includes dialogues on energy and food cooperation, given the region's rich mineral reserves. In San Francisco, he will engage with leaders from top venture capital firms and oversee an MOU ceremony to develop enduring investments with South Korea's National Pension Service.