Profit-Taking Drag Chinese Tech Stocks Down

Chinese stocks faced a decline on Wednesday, driven by a sell-off in semiconductor and tech shares as investors seized profits after the strongest rally in three months. Hong Kong also saw a downturn.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index dipped by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite remained nearly unchanged. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index decreased by 1%.

The morning session saw a rise in AI hardware supply chain, yet by market close, the tech-focused STAR50 Index and semiconductor shares fell by 2.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, non-ferrous metal stocks saw a 3.4% rise, rebounding from previous underperformance. Traditional sectors like consumer staples and financials gained 0.7% and 0.9% in the later session.