Profit-Taking Drag Chinese Tech Stocks Down
Chinese and Hong Kong stocks dropped as investors secured profits, following a rally. The CSI300 Index dipped 0.5% and the Hang Seng fell 1%. Semiconductor shares tumbled while non-ferrous metal stocks rebounded. Traditional sectors like consumer staples and financials saw modest gains amid the downturn.
- Country:
- China
Chinese stocks faced a decline on Wednesday, driven by a sell-off in semiconductor and tech shares as investors seized profits after the strongest rally in three months. Hong Kong also saw a downturn.
The blue-chip CSI300 Index dipped by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite remained nearly unchanged. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index decreased by 1%.
The morning session saw a rise in AI hardware supply chain, yet by market close, the tech-focused STAR50 Index and semiconductor shares fell by 2.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, non-ferrous metal stocks saw a 3.4% rise, rebounding from previous underperformance. Traditional sectors like consumer staples and financials gained 0.7% and 0.9% in the later session.