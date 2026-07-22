Profit-Taking Drag Chinese Tech Stocks Down

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks dropped as investors secured profits, following a rally. The CSI300 Index dipped 0.5% and the Hang Seng fell 1%. Semiconductor shares tumbled while non-ferrous metal stocks rebounded. Traditional sectors like consumer staples and financials saw modest gains amid the downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 13:53 IST
Profit-Taking Drag Chinese Tech Stocks Down
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  • Country:
  • China

Chinese stocks faced a decline on Wednesday, driven by a sell-off in semiconductor and tech shares as investors seized profits after the strongest rally in three months. Hong Kong also saw a downturn.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index dipped by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite remained nearly unchanged. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index decreased by 1%.

The morning session saw a rise in AI hardware supply chain, yet by market close, the tech-focused STAR50 Index and semiconductor shares fell by 2.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, non-ferrous metal stocks saw a 3.4% rise, rebounding from previous underperformance. Traditional sectors like consumer staples and financials gained 0.7% and 0.9% in the later session.

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