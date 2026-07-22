Tougher U.S. Ban on Chinese Automakers Under Senate Review

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is poised to review bipartisan legislation to strengthen a ban on Chinese automakers entering the American market. Although some provisions remain under debate, a vote is expected on Wednesday.

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno from Ohio and Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin from Michigan proposed the legislation in April. It seeks to formalize a regulation imposed by the Biden administration to effectively bar Chinese automakers from selling passenger vehicles in the U.S., introducing additional measures to block China's entry into the U.S. light-duty market.

The bill proposes a prohibition on vehicle sales by automakers with over 15% Chinese ownership, affecting companies such as Mercedes-Benz, which stands at nearly 20% Chinese ownership. Mercedes-Benz is lobbying for changes to this provision, according to U.S. lawmakers.