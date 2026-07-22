Tougher U.S. Ban on Chinese Automakers Under Senate Review
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is deliberating bipartisan legislation that aims to intensify an existing ban on Chinese automakers. Proposed by Senators Bernie Moreno and Elissa Slotkin, the bill seeks to ban vehicle sales by companies that are over 15% owned by Chinese entities, affecting brands like Mercedes-Benz.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is poised to review bipartisan legislation to strengthen a ban on Chinese automakers entering the American market. Although some provisions remain under debate, a vote is expected on Wednesday.
Republican Senator Bernie Moreno from Ohio and Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin from Michigan proposed the legislation in April. It seeks to formalize a regulation imposed by the Biden administration to effectively bar Chinese automakers from selling passenger vehicles in the U.S., introducing additional measures to block China's entry into the U.S. light-duty market.
The bill proposes a prohibition on vehicle sales by automakers with over 15% Chinese ownership, affecting companies such as Mercedes-Benz, which stands at nearly 20% Chinese ownership. Mercedes-Benz is lobbying for changes to this provision, according to U.S. lawmakers.