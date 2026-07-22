CSIR and Nalanda University join hands for sustainable innovation

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Nalanda University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote science-led sustainable development, technology deployment and community welfare through a partnership that combines scientific research with global higher education.

The collaboration seeks to expand the reach of indigenous technologies while creating practical solutions for rural development, environmental protection, skill development and scientific outreach. It also aims to increase international awareness of Indian innovations through Nalanda University's diverse academic community.

Partnership to focus on community development

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of CSIR Director General and DSIR Secretary Dr N. Kalaiselvi, Nalanda University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, and Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon, along with senior scientists, faculty members and officials.

Prof. Chaturvedi said scientific innovation becomes more meaningful when it directly addresses society's needs. He noted that the partnership will support projects around Nalanda in areas such as model village development, solid waste management, water quality improvement and environmental sustainability while strengthening the university's engagement with surrounding communities.

Indian technologies to reach a global audience

Rudrendra Tandon said the collaboration supports the Prime Minister's vision of developing Nalanda University into a world-class international institution with strong global academic partnerships.

He described the agreement as one of the university's most significant collaborations, adding that students, researchers and nearby communities would benefit from CSIR's scientific expertise and innovation ecosystem. The partnership is also expected to give international students greater exposure to Indian research and technology.

Technology gallery and rural missions planned

Dr Kalaiselvi described the agreement as a major milestone for both institutions and said Nalanda University's international character provides an ideal platform to showcase India's scientific achievements. She stressed the importance of combining scientific research with social sciences to ensure technologies are successfully adopted by communities. During the initial phase of the partnership, CSIR plans to launch at least three focused societal missions covering areas such as solid waste management, soil reclamation and water quality improvement.

The agreement also provides for the establishment of a CSIR Technology Gallery at the Nalanda University campus. The gallery will display indigenous technologies developed by CSIR laboratories for students, researchers and international visitors while serving as a centre for knowledge exchange and innovation. The partnership is expected to create a replicable model for science-driven community development by combining research, sustainability and education with practical solutions that benefit local communities.