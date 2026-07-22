India records historic medal haul at International Olympiads 2026

India's young science and mathematics talent has delivered one of the country's strongest performances at the International Olympiads 2026, winning a total of 12 gold and seven silver medals across physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics. The achievement marks a milestone for the National Olympiad Programme supported by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). The results highlight India's growing strength in science education, with students matching some of the world's best performers while reflecting years of investment in identifying and nurturing talented young minds through a structured national training system.

The Indian contingent achieved a rare clean sweep in both the International Physics Olympiad and the International Chemistry Olympiad. The physics team secured five gold medals, finishing as joint world number one, while the chemistry team won four gold medals, also earning a joint world number one ranking. India also performed strongly in the International Biology Olympiad with one gold and three silver medals, while the International Mathematical Olympiad team collected two gold and four silver medals.

HBCSE continues to nurture top scientific talent

The success has been credited to the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a national centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), which functions under the Department of Atomic Energy. As the national nodal agency for India's Science and Mathematical Olympiad programmes, HBCSE conducts a rigorous selection and training process that identifies talented students, provides advanced mentoring and prepares them to compete at the international level.

Over the years, the programme has developed into one of the world's respected Olympiad training systems, bringing together scientists, teachers and subject experts from across the country to mentor the next generation of researchers and innovators.

DAE highlights long-term investment in science

Congratulating the students, Department of Atomic Energy Secretary and Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty described the results as a source of national pride and said they reflected the dedication of students, mentors and the strong institutional support built over several decades. HBCSE Director Prof. Arnab Bhattacharya thanked the Department of Atomic Energy for its continued support, saying the achievements reinforce the centre's mission of inspiring young scholars and promoting excellence in science and mathematics.

The DAE also acknowledged the contributions of team leaders, mentors, scientific observers, teachers and partner organisations, including the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Space and the Ministry of Education. The department said the 2026 results demonstrate the value of sustained investment in scientific education and talent development as India continues to strengthen its position in global research, innovation and the knowledge economy.