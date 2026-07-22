Government proposes unified rules for TV and radio services

The Central Government has released the draft Telecommunications (Television, Radio and Associated Services) Rules, 2026, bringing multiple broadcasting guidelines under a single regulatory framework to simplify compliance and support the growth of the television and radio sector. The draft rules have been issued under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting inviting comments and suggestions from stakeholders until 27 July 2026.

Single framework to replace multiple guidelines

The proposed rules consolidate several existing policy guidelines covering satellite television, Direct-to-Home (DTH) broadcasting, Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) services, private FM radio, community radio stations and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV). By bringing these regulations together, the government intends to provide broadcasters and service providers with a single, streamlined rulebook that reduces regulatory complexity and improves ease of doing business. The ministry said the unified framework is expected to create greater clarity for the industry while aligning broadcasting regulations with the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

Flexible transition for existing operators

To help broadcasters move smoothly to the new system, the draft rules include provisions for the voluntary migration of existing licences and permissions into the new authorisation framework. Operators that choose not to migrate immediately will be allowed to continue using their current licences until they transition under the revised rules, providing flexibility during the implementation process.

Focus on expanding broadcasting access

The proposed rules also seek to improve access to television, radio and community radio services across the country, particularly in remote and rural regions where broadcasting services remain limited. The government said the framework is expected to support wider service availability, including in areas such as Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh, helping improve access to information and community broadcasting.

The draft rules have been published on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting website for public consultation. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a starred question in the Lok Sabha.