Oil Surges Past $95 Amid Middle East Tensions and Market Fluctuations

Oil prices exceeded $95 a barrel as Middle East tensions escalate, impacting U.S. markets. Concerns about supply disruptions arose after threats to oil tankers in the Red Sea. The global economy faces inflation risks, with investor focus on Big Tech earnings and central bank monetary decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 19:32 IST
Oil Surges Past $95 Amid Middle East Tensions and Market Fluctuations
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  • Country:
  • United States

Oil prices soared above $95 per barrel on Wednesday as escalating tensions in the Middle East affected U.S. equities. The dollar also fell against major currencies.

Tensions rose as Brent crude increased by 3%, reaching a six-week high, following threats against four Saudi crude tankers in the Red Sea. Oil market volatility remains high.

Market focus also remains on Big Tech earnings amid AI developments, and traders are keeping an eye on central banks for potential shifts in monetary policy due to inflation risks.

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