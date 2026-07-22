U.S.-China Rare Earth Mineral Trade: Stepping Towards Self-Reliance

The U.S. is not receiving the desired quantity of rare earth minerals from China, despite last year's agreements. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer acknowledged the issue but emphasized efforts to accelerate domestic production and reduce dependency on China for these critical manufacturing inputs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 20:42 IST
U.S.-China Rare Earth Mineral Trade: Stepping Towards Self-Reliance
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  • United States

The U.S. is finding its ambitions thwarted as it struggles to secure the anticipated quantities of rare earth minerals from China, despite strategic agreements struck last year. These minerals are essential for various manufacturing needs, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlighted on Wednesday.

While there is a flow of these critical materials entering the U.S., Greer acknowledged, "It's not as much as we would want, it's not at the pace we would want, but we are getting them. We're getting the majority of what we need."

Greer emphasized that the U.S. is actively working to boost domestic production to reduce reliance on Chinese imports. This strategic push aims to fortify national manufacturing capabilities and ensure a stable supply chain for these vital resources.

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