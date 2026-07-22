Currency Shifts Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Japan's Economic Challenges

The dollar slipped from a one-week peak after a string of daily gains, as tensions between the U.S. and Iran intensified. This geopolitical friction reversed oil prices and reignited inflation worries, causing fluctuation in currency markets.

The Japanese yen slightly recovered from its weakest point in nearly 40 years, with speculation around potential intervention from Tokyo and changes in interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. Despite efforts, Japan's currency remains under pressure from a robust dollar and the BOJ's low rates.

The U.S. sees rising expectations for a Fed rate hike in July, while crude oil prices surged, adding layers to economic dynamics. The situation suggests complexities for both U.S. and Japanese economies, as policymakers maneuver to stabilize currency and inflation landscapes.