Russia's Critical Port Operations Halted Temporarily Amid Drone Threat
Russia has imposed a temporary ban on vessel movement in Novorossiysk port during nighttime due to Ukrainian drone attacks. This decision was disclosed by grain industry sources, though no official document has been issued. The move has not disrupted grain shipments yet, though it affected wheat futures.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has initiated a temporary night-time ban on vessel movements to and from its key Novorossiysk port, stemming from Ukrainian drone attack threats. The decision, lacking formal documentation, was communicated verbally through industry sources, indicating no disruptions to grain shipments during daytime operations.
While the port maintains usual operations outside restricted hours, the Transport Ministry and port authorities remain silent on the matter. The port, a significant contributor to Russia's grain exports, particularly as it processes nearly one-third of the volume, has not seen official acknowledgment or documentation regarding the ban yet.
This development follows earlier traffic restrictions in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, part of larger geopolitical tensions affecting the region. Market reactions have been swift, with Euronext September wheat futures jumping by 4.5% following news of the night-time closure.
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