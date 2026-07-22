Trade Talks on the Fast Track: US, Mexico, and Canada Eye Interim Deals

In a significant revelation on Wednesday, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer articulated plans to establish interim trade agreements with Mexico and Canada within the year. These agreements aim to address aspects of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), especially rules of origin, aiming for completion by 2027.

Facing scrutiny from the Senate Finance Committee regarding President Trump's trade agenda, Greer emphasized the urgency of current efforts, intending to provide negotiation options for leadership in Mexico, Canada, and the United States by the end of the year.

With labor and environmental standards taking longer deliberation, Greer acknowledged that the full renegotiation process might extend beyond 2023, maintaining a climate of uncertainty affecting regional trade and economic relations among North American partners.