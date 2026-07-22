Market Momentum Shifts as Big Tech Earnings Loom

The S&P 500 rose slightly as investors awaited Big Tech earnings to assess the sustainability of the AI-driven market rally. Uneven trading in semiconductor stocks highlighted vulnerability, with eyes on Alphabet and Tesla's earnings for AI investment insights. Geopolitical tensions and economic forecasts add uncertainty to the market outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 22:19 IST
Market Momentum Shifts as Big Tech Earnings Loom
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The S&P 500 edged higher on Wednesday as investors anticipated the first wave of Big Tech earnings reports. This comes amid uncertainties about the sustainability of the AI-driven market rally.

While the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index posted a 1.4% gain, it had recently demonstrated erratic behavior, revealing fragile sentiment in the chip sector. Investors closely watch Alphabet and Tesla's reports for clues about AI investments.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, and concerns over Federal Reserve interest rates add further complexities to the market's outlook. President Trump's comments on Iran heighten oil price volatility, further impacting economic strategies.

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