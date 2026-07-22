Market Momentum Shifts as Big Tech Earnings Loom

The S&P 500 edged higher on Wednesday as investors anticipated the first wave of Big Tech earnings reports. This comes amid uncertainties about the sustainability of the AI-driven market rally.

While the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index posted a 1.4% gain, it had recently demonstrated erratic behavior, revealing fragile sentiment in the chip sector. Investors closely watch Alphabet and Tesla's reports for clues about AI investments.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, and concerns over Federal Reserve interest rates add further complexities to the market's outlook. President Trump's comments on Iran heighten oil price volatility, further impacting economic strategies.