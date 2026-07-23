Uncontained Engine Failure: A Closer Look into Boeing 737 NG Incident

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is probing a Boeing 737 NG incident after an engine part broke, smashing a window and causing a passenger to be partially sucked out. The NTSB has not dismissed the possibility of age or service issues, contradicting Ryanair CEO's initial comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 00:01 IST
Uncontained Engine Failure: A Closer Look into Boeing 737 NG Incident
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Wednesday that it has not eliminated the possibility of age or service-related issues in an investigation concerning an incident involving a Boeing 737 NG. A passenger was partially sucked out of the airplane due to a shattered window following an uncontained engine failure.

The NTSB's statement challenges Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary's claims made earlier this week, where he suggested the cause might have been 'foreign object damage.' NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy emphasized the CEO's remarks breached the agency's disclosure protocols and urged caution regarding public remarks about the ongoing probe.

The incident occurred on July 10, when the aircraft, departing from Thessaloniki, Greece, experienced a lost engine component that penetrated the window. Resultant cabin pressure drop necessitated an emergency landing. O'Leary noted the 18-year-old plane's engine had undergone recent servicing. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford mentioned a reevaluation of this occurrence in light of prior similar cases with Southwest Airlines.

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