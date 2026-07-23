Tropical Storm Bertha Hits Louisiana Shores

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported on Wednesday that tropical storm Bertha has made landfall in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. This marks the storm's arrival on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The Miami-based meteorologists have confirmed that the storm has sustained winds estimated at 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), along with higher gusts that could potentially cause damage.

Residents and authorities are advised to remain vigilant as Bertha traverses the region, likely bringing further winds and rainfall.