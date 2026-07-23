Tropical Storm Bertha Hits Louisiana Shores

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced that tropical storm Bertha has made landfall in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The storm, tracked by Miami forecasters, exhibits maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and higher gusts, indicating significant weather challenges ahead for the impacted region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 00:37 IST
Tropical Storm Bertha Hits Louisiana Shores
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported on Wednesday that tropical storm Bertha has made landfall in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. This marks the storm's arrival on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The Miami-based meteorologists have confirmed that the storm has sustained winds estimated at 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), along with higher gusts that could potentially cause damage.

Residents and authorities are advised to remain vigilant as Bertha traverses the region, likely bringing further winds and rainfall.

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