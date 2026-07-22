Turbulence and Transparency: Ryanair and the NTSB Investigation

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is delving into an incident involving a Boeing 737 NG, where a passenger was nearly sucked through a damaged window. The agency has not ruled out the plane's age or servicing as factors.

This statement contradicts remarks by Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary, who claimed the initial findings pointed to 'foreign object damage,' dismissing concerns over the aircraft's age or maintenance. The NTSB emphasized that no determination has been finalized.

In a letter to O'Leary, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy stated that the CEO's public comments breached the agency's disclosure protocols. Ryanair has yet to respond to such allegations.