Channel Tunnel Faces Delays: Challenges in EU Biometric Border Checks

Channel Tunnel operator Getlink announced potential delays in implementing the EU's biometric border security system for vehicles. While queues remain short, concerns grow over stability of the EU's software. Meanwhile, Getlink challenges a tax revaluation that tripled its UK rates and adjusts its earnings forecast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:10 IST
Channel Tunnel Faces Delays: Challenges in EU Biometric Border Checks
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Getlink, the operator of the Channel Tunnel, has issued a warning about potential delays in the rollout of the European Union's biometric phase of the digital border security system for car passengers. The system, initially due for completion by September 6, is facing setbacks due to software stability issues.

Yann Leriche, Getlink's Chief Executive, noted that while the Entry/Exit System has been operational across the Schengen area since April, its full implementation for vehicles is hampered by software problems at the European level. This has sparked travel disruption concerns among aviation groups and British authorities, particularly during peak holiday periods.

Despite these challenges, Leriche assured that tunnel delays have been relatively minimal. However, the company is also addressing a separate issue: a significant tax increase imposed by the British government. Getlink plans to pursue a legal challenge if the matter remains unresolved by summer's end. Amidst these developments, the company's earnings forecast has been revised upward, reflecting optimism for limited disruption.

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