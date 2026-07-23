NEET Paper Leak Sparks Political Firestorm

In a fiery critique on Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the central government of limited accountability concerning the NEET paper leak, asserting that its efforts appeared narrowly focused on 'filling the accounts.'

Addressing reporters from Parliament, Yadav contended that the government's responsibility in this matter is unclear. He emphasized that both the Uttar Pradesh state administration and the central government were under close scrutiny by the Samajwadi Party.

The remarks were made in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of establishing fast-track courts to address the issue. Samajwadi MP Pushpendra Saroj countered that policy changes were necessary to prevent such leaks.

The paper leak issue took center stage in Parliament, with INDIA bloc and NDA members staging demonstrations at Makar Dwar. Key opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, joined the protest, demanding not just stricter actions but explanations on policy changes to avert future paper leaks.

Despite the Prime Minister's reassurances, opposition leaders, including Congress's Rajeev Shukla, insisted on holding top officials accountable before considering fast-track court initiatives. The situation highlights the growing political tension over the government's approach to education integrity and examination security.