Kamal Haasan Slams Education System Amid NEET Controversy

Kamal Haasan criticizes the state of India's education system, highlighting issues such as examination irregularities and the impact on students. He emphasizes the nation's failure to address these concerns while praising decisive measures taken by the government to tackle paper leaks and ensure justice for affected students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:13 IST
Kamal Haasan Slams Education System Amid NEET Controversy
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Hassan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Makkal Needhi Maiyam President and Member of Parliament Kamal Haasan delivered a sharp critique of India's current education system, particularly targeting recent examination misconducts. He labeled the current circumstances as "rotten," reflecting his dissatisfaction with how educational issues, like the NEET controversy, have been managed.

Haasan's comments, shared on social media, stressed that a system reliant on coaching rather than learning and where anxiety overrides curiosity, is deeply flawed. He urged India to take responsibility for its children, moving beyond mere placatory measures.

In an appeal to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Haasan asked him to end his hunger strike, acknowledging Wangchuk's moral compass as vital for future challenges facing the nation. On the other hand, BJP MP Medha Kulkarni commended the government for its swift action, including the establishment of fast-track courts to deal with examination paper leaks, underscoring the ruling party's commitment to education and youth welfare.

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