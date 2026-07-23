Kia India Speeds Ahead with Launch of Syros EV Amidst Surge in Global Crude Prices

In response to escalating global crude oil prices and the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market in India, Kia India introduced the Syros EV, its second mass-market EV, on Thursday. The Syros EV, set to hit Indian roads on July 30, boasts a starting price of Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 42 kWh variant, while the 51.4 kWh Extended Range version is offered at Rs 16.99 lakh.

The unveiling arrives as automakers accelerate EV production amid sustained high crude prices and India's push towards clean mobility. Kia's innovative approach includes a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, enabling separate financing for the vehicle chassis and the battery. This model encourages affordability, with initial costs starting at Rs 7.99 lakh and battery usage priced at Rs 3.3 per kilometer.

The Syros EV offers two battery options: a 51.4 kWh model with a certified range of 526 km and an 8.1-second acceleration to 100 kmph, plus a 42 kWh version offering 443 km. Kia India's Managing Director and CEO, Gwanggu Lee, emphasized the vehicle’s value proposition, highlighting a 15-year unlimited mileage battery warranty, an 80% assured buyback programme, and expansive support through Kia's K-Charge network.