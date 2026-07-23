Shockwaves in Texas: Miami Earthquake Rattles Residents
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit near Miami, Texas, causing a stir among locals. The US Geological Survey reported the quake occurred at a depth of 5.5 km, raising concerns among residents and authorities about potential aftershocks and structural damage in the area.
- Country:
- United States
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near the Texas city of Miami on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 5.5 km (3.42 miles), caused concern among residents and local authorities.
While no immediate damage was reported, officials remain vigilant for potential aftershocks and structural impacts.