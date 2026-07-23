Shockwaves in Texas: Miami Earthquake Rattles Residents

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit near Miami, Texas, causing a stir among locals. The US Geological Survey reported the quake occurred at a depth of 5.5 km, raising concerns among residents and authorities about potential aftershocks and structural damage in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 16:14 IST
Shockwaves in Texas: Miami Earthquake Rattles Residents
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A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near the Texas city of Miami on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 5.5 km (3.42 miles), caused concern among residents and local authorities.

While no immediate damage was reported, officials remain vigilant for potential aftershocks and structural impacts.

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