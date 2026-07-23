Leadership Transition at Mobileye: Shashua to Step Down

Mobileye Global announced that founder Amnon Shashua will step down as CEO after a successor is appointed. An executive search is underway for his replacement. Shashua will remain a director and has been offered the chairman role. The company reported strong Q2 revenues, surpassing market expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 16:15 IST
Leadership Transition at Mobileye: Shashua to Step Down
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Mobileye Global is in the midst of a significant leadership change. Founder Amnon Shashua will step down from his CEO role once a successor is found, prompting the autonomous driving technology company to launch a search for its next leader.

The board plans to engage an executive search firm to find the new CEO. Meanwhile, Shashua will continue serving as a director and has been offered the chairman role once the leadership transition is complete. Notably, the company's shares rose by 8% in premarket trading following this announcement.

In addition to the leadership news, Mobileye disclosed its second-quarter revenue of $508 million, exceeding LSEG estimates of $481.24 million. This financial performance has been attributed to strong momentum in its core business, as the company prepares for several advanced product launches scheduled for late 2026 and 2027.

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