Egypt's Major Economic Overhaul: Future of Egypt Authority Revamp

Egypt restructures its 'Future of Egypt' authority to enhance agricultural, industrial, and commodity sectors. The authority gains control over state lands, large import operations, and various development projects, aligning under direct presidential oversight to boost economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 12:38 IST
Egypt's Major Economic Overhaul: Future of Egypt Authority Revamp
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant reshuffle of economic governance, Egypt has restructured its military-linked 'Future of Egypt' body into a comprehensive economic authority. This entity, now reporting directly to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, marks a strategic shift in managing national assets.

According to the official gazette published on Monday, the new law permits the authority to oversee state land and companies, as well as manage tax-exempt 'sustainable development zones.' A major player since 2024, Future of Egypt operates one of the world’s largest wheat import initiatives.

The authority has expanded its control by acquiring major stakes in the Egyptian Commodities Exchange and extending its influence into key sectors including luxury housing, renewable energy, and infant formula production, thereby aiming at accelerated economic development.

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