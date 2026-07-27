German Business Morale Surges Amid Improved Economic Expectations

In a positive turn for the German economy, business morale rose more than anticipated in July as expectations improved significantly, according to the Ifo Institute's latest survey released on Monday.

The institute's business climate index increased to 86.6, up from June's slightly revised figure of 85.7, outpacing analyst forecasts of 86.0. Ifo President Clemens Fuest noted the economy shows reduced pessimism despite ongoing uncertainties in the Persian Gulf region.

Economic expectations saw a notable rise to 86.7 from June's 84.3, while companies reported a slight decline in satisfaction with current performance, with the business performance index dropping to 86.5 from the previous month's 87.0. Nevertheless, sentiment remained positive across all economic sectors.