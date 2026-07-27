Sonipat’s Eastern Arc: A Premium Urban Agglomerate in the Making, If Planning Gets It Right

Sonipat's Final Development Plan 2031 does more than expand the city towards NH-44. It creates the foundation for a continuous urban corridor extending from the existing city and residential sectors 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 towards NH-44 as sectors 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 18 and 19 and then across the highway towards new eastern sectors.

Residential Sectors 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 lie on west side of NH-44, while a large residential and mixed-use belt comprising Sectors 79 to 84, followed by commercial Sectors 85 and 86, is planned on the east side. Sector 29 occupies a strategic position between the established city and this emerging eastern growth corridor.

This spatial structure is transforming the area between Bahalgarh to Murthal (Bahalgarh–Sector 7–Jat Joshi belt) from a highway-edge location into one of Sonipat's most valuable residential and commercial micro-markets.

Why the area is becoming a premium urban Agglomerate

Premium urban areas are not created by expensive housing alone. They emerge where accessibility, quality residential development, commercial services, public transport, green spaces and a well-managed public realm come together.

This corridor possesses several of these advantages:

direct connectivity with Delhi and the wider NCR through NH-44;

a large future residential population on both sides of the highway;

proximity to the proposed Delhi–Panipat–Karnal Namo Bharat corridor;

possible future Delhi Metro connectivity;

and land capable of supporting hotels, offices, retail, healthcare, food and entertainment facilities.

As residential density and connectivity increase, land values are likely to rise. Warehouses and low-intensity industrial activities may then become economically less competitive than residential, commercial and mixed-use development.

Evidence of this transition is already visible in Sector 81. Haryana's Town and Country Planning Department has recorded requests from industrial and warehouse property owners seeking conversion to residential use and has decided that land covered by existing industrial or warehouse permissions may be considered for residential licensing.

This suggests that the shift from logistics and industrial land towards urban development is not merely theoretical. It has already begun.

Sector 29 could become a major commercial destination

Sector 29 is presently designated for industrial use. However, its location next to Sectors 5, 6 and 7 and close to NH-44 makes it a strong candidate for long-term redevelopment.

As adjoining residential sectors mature, the economic logic of operating land-intensive or truck-dependent industrial units from such a central location may weaken. Industries may find it commercially attractive to relocate to planned industrial and logistics areas closer to KMP or other peripheral transport corridors, where land is more suitable for freight movement and future expansion.

The sale process involving approximately 20 acres of Atlas Cycles' and clearing of the site of ECE Tube's land in Sonipat illustrates the wider pressure to monetise legacy industrial land as the city expands around it.

Sector 29 possesses the characteristics of a future urban redevelopment precinct. While the notified Master Plan presently retains it as an industrial sector, the combination of rapidly rising land values, surrounding residential development, future Metro and Namo Bharat connectivity and changing market economics is likely to generate increasing pressure for planned redevelopment over the coming years. Rather than permitting fragmented plot-wise conversion, the Government should prepare a comprehensive redevelopment strategy that gradually relocates incompatible industries to designated industrial corridors while transforming Sector 29 into a mixed-use commercial district comprising hotels, offices, organised retail, healthcare, hospitality and urban entertainment. Such a planned transition would be consistent with the long-term evolution observed in many Indian metropolitan cities."

Subject to formal rezoning, environmental remediation and an integrated redevelopment plan, Sector 29 could evolve into a high-end commercial cluster containing:

star-category hotels;

corporate and professional offices;

shopping and lifestyle centres;

restaurants and entertainment facilities;

healthcare and wellness services; and

public plazas and landscaped pedestrian areas.

The busport could dilute this opportunity

The proposed Jat Joshi busport must be assessed against this long-term urban vision.

A bus terminal is not inherently incompatible with a premium real estate cluster. A compact, clean and well-integrated passenger interchange can enhance accessibility. The concern arises when a major bus terminal is combined with bus parking, charging, commercial activities, private-vehicle parking and depot-type operations on an already heavily used highway corridor.

Such a facility could attract continuous bus movement, autos, e-rickshaws, taxis, roadside passenger activity, informal vending, repair services and parking pressure. The surrounding area could gradually become a congested and low-amenity transport node.

This would make the locality less attractive for premium hotels, offices, organised retail and high-quality residential development. It could also undermine the Development Plan's broader objective of creating a coherent residential-commercial urban extension on both sides of NH-44.

A better solution may be to separate the functions - a clean passenger interchange integrated with public transport near the urban area, and a larger depot for bus parking, maintenance, washing and charging near KMP or another peripheral road.

RRTS and Metro must be planned as city-building infrastructure

The Delhi–Panipat–Karnal Namo Bharat corridor is intended to connect Sonipat with Delhi, Gannaur, Panipat and Karnal. NCRTC describes it as a catalyst for regional growth and emphasises integration with other transport systems.

The proposed extension of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli towards Sonipat via Nathupur has received in-principle approval for preparation of a Detailed Project Report. It is not yet a finally sanctioned alignment, and any later extension towards Sector 7 or beyond remains a planning proposition that must be evaluated carefully.

This provides an opportunity to plan the corridor correctly before station locations become fixed.

Metro and Namo Bharat stations should be located according to future residential density, local travel patterns, pedestrian accessibility and safe connectivity between both sides of NH-44. They should not be treated merely as engineering structures placed beside the highway.

Each station should have a planned influence area with walkable streets, feeder services, public plazas, controlled parking, mixed-use development and safe highway crossings. Otherwise, major transit investments may raise land prices without producing a better or more liveable city.

A single integrated plan is needed

Before approving the busport, transit stations or major land conversions, the government should prepare a Special Area Development and Mobility Plan covering Sectors 5, 6, 7, 29 and 79–86, together with Jat Joshi, Bahalgarh and the relevant NH-44 frontage.

The plan should determine:

the future role of Sector 29;

the phased relocation of incompatible industries and warehouses;

the location of RRTS and Metro stations;

safe movement across NH-44;

the appropriate location and design of the busport;

and the commercial, residential and public-space structure of the entire corridor.

Sonipat's eastern arc has the potential to become a clean, connected and premium urban agglomerate. But that outcome is not guaranteed by rising land prices alone.

Poorly located infrastructure could turn the same area into a fragmented landscape of bus parking, congested service roads, informal commercial activity, isolated malls and disconnected housing.

The busport decision is therefore not merely about a nine-acre site in Jat Joshi. It is about whether Sonipat's eastern growth corridor develops as a high-quality urban centre or remains a traffic-dominated highway edge.

The author is an Urban Economist and the Chief Editor of Devdiscourse.