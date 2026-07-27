High Seas Cocaine Bust: €500 Million Seized

Authorities confiscated over 2.6 tonnes of cocaine valued at €500 million from the Atlantic Ocean, near Portugal. This significant seizure was confirmed by Italy's border and customs police, spotlighting the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 13:44 IST
High Seas Cocaine Bust: €500 Million Seized
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  • Portugal

In a significant operation, police authorities have successfully seized more than 2.6 tonnes of cocaine in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Portugal. The confiscated drugs have an estimated street value of €500 million, according to Italy's border and customs police.

This massive haul underscores the persistent challenge of drug trafficking across European borders. The high-stakes operation highlights the collaborative efforts required to combat narcotics smuggling in the region.

Authorities continue to crack down on drug networks that exploit vast oceanic routes for illegal transportation, a testament to the ongoing war against international drug cartels.

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