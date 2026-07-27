High Seas Cocaine Bust: €500 Million Seized

In a significant operation, police authorities have successfully seized more than 2.6 tonnes of cocaine in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Portugal. The confiscated drugs have an estimated street value of €500 million, according to Italy's border and customs police.

This massive haul underscores the persistent challenge of drug trafficking across European borders. The high-stakes operation highlights the collaborative efforts required to combat narcotics smuggling in the region.

Authorities continue to crack down on drug networks that exploit vast oceanic routes for illegal transportation, a testament to the ongoing war against international drug cartels.