Asian Markets Struggle Amid AI Trade Jitters and Fed Uncertainty

Asian stocks navigated a challenging Thursday, nursing significant weekly losses as investors grappled with uncertainties surrounding the AI trade. Simultaneously, a split decision by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates steady left the bond market in limbo over future rate directions.

Brent crude futures dipped below $90 per barrel, following a 7% surge amid escalating Middle East tensions, though tanker movements remained unaffected by missile strikes. As the U.S. central bank maintained its rate, the dollar took a defensive stance while U.S. Treasury yields climbed to 19-year highs.

The spotlight on Asian chipmakers intensified, following a major selloff in South Korea that erased over $2 trillion from its equity market. South Korea's KOSPI tried to recover with a 4% rise on Thursday but is still facing a significant weekly decline, prompting officials to address investor concerns over leveraged ETFs.