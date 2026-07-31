Russia says it hit vessel with military cargo near Ukraine's Odesa

​Russian ‌forces struck ​a ‌vessel carrying military cargo near Ukraine's Odesa, ‌the Russian Defence Ministry ‌said on Friday.

Reuters could not ⁠independently ​verify ⁠the report.

Both Russia ⁠and Ukraine have ​stepped up attacks ⁠in recent weeks on ⁠ships ​that they say ⁠are aiding the ⁠other ⁠side's war effort.