Russia says it hit vessel with military cargo near Ukraine's Odesa

Russian forces reportedly struck a vessel carrying military cargo near Ukraine's Odesa, according to the Russian Defence Ministry, but the report has not been independently verified.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 10:45 IST
Russia says it hit vessel with military cargo near Ukraine's Odesa
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  • Country:
  • Russia

​Russian ‌forces struck ​a ‌vessel carrying military cargo near Ukraine's Odesa, ‌the Russian Defence Ministry ‌said on Friday.

Reuters could not ⁠independently ​verify ⁠the report.

Both Russia ⁠and Ukraine have ​stepped up attacks ⁠in recent weeks on ⁠ships ​that they say ⁠are aiding the ⁠other ⁠side's war effort.

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