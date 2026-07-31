Russia says it hit vessel with military cargo near Ukraine's Odesa
Russian forces reportedly struck a vessel carrying military cargo near Ukraine's Odesa, according to the Russian Defence Ministry, but the report has not been independently verified.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces struck a vessel carrying military cargo near Ukraine's Odesa, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks in recent weeks on ships that they say are aiding the other side's war effort.
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