HSBC to sell $25.3 billion Australian home loan portfolio to Blackstone
HSBC has agreed to sell its A$36 billion Australian home and personal loan portfolio to Blackstone, marking its exit from retail banking in Australia.
- Country:
- Australia
HSBC on Friday said it will sell its A$36 billion ($25.30 billion) Australian home and personal loan portfolio to investment giant Blackstone , marking its exit from retail banking in Australia.
The portfolio will be acquired by Virgo BidCo, an entity wholly owned by funds managed by affiliates of Blackstone, in a deal expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory and competition approvals. Blackstone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The portfolio had a book value of about A$36 billion as of March 31, 2026. The final purchase price will be adjusted before completion to reflect factors including new loan originations. HSBC said the sale followed a strategic review of its Australian retail business as part of the group's effort to simplify its operations.
The lender said the rest of HSBC Australia's retail business would be wound down in phases over the next 18 months. ($1 = 1.4231 Australian dollars)