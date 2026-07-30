Australia Takes Telegram to Court Over Inaction on Terror Content

Australia's internet regulator announced legal action against messaging service Telegram, accusing it of not removing pro-terrorist content. The eSafety Commissioner alleges Telegram failed to delete videos of terrorist executions and mass shootings.

This case involves content linked to infamous terrorist acts such as the Christchurch and Buffalo attacks, according to eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant. She stated that the platform left this material accessible even after being notified.

Non-compliance with Australian standards might lead to civil penalties up to A$54.6 million, although Telegram denies the allegations and plans to contest them. Telegram claims to have blocked numerous extremist communities, defending its anti-terrorism record.